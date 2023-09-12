Britain’s schools aren’t the only things crumbling under the ongoing RAAC crisis – Rishi Sunak’s personal approval ratings have also caved in. In the past week, every published poll has shown the Prime Minister’s popularity in free fall – with his net approval now ranging from -21 to -39. According to both Redfield & Wilton and YouGov, his net approvals are down 9 points. Although Deltapoll puts this figure at -4, this polling was conducted at the very start of the month – before the crisis peaked. Meanwhile, Omnisis has the Prime Minister’s net approval plummeting by a stonking 12 points. Maths lessons won’t be enough to help Rishi deal with these numbers…