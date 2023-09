Justice Minister, Mike Freer, today used the despatch box to come out strongly against a pilot of a drug safety room in Glasgow. He slammed the programme for not “working that well”:

“That particular pilot, I’m not sure is working that well, based on recent reports. But I have asked colleagues to see whether that pilot is working, as the honourable gentleman has said, because that’s not what the newspapers are reporting”

One slight problem… there isn’t yet a pilot scheme.