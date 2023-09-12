Guido understands the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into the Jenkins’ lockdown-breaking drinks party is proceeding with the Special Enquiry Team, who are contacting potential sources and witnesses this week. The Met launched their probe back in June, announcing they were “assessing information and new material” in light of alleged breaches in Parliament, including – as Guido first reported – the party held by Eleanor Laing to celebrate Anne Jenkin’s birthday in December 2020. Bernard Jenkin is still keeping schtum…

Guido hears detectives are now gathering new supplementary evidence, including WhatsApp transcripts. Ello, ello, ello…