The Growth Commission is getting growing by appointing former Brexit Party MEP turned Tory SpAd Lucy Harris as director. The former Brexit campaigner, known for building successful campaigns from the ground up across different sectors, joins a team of international economists to understand the causes of sluggish long-term growth rates in many Western economies, and set out a pathway for how the UK can get back on a high-growth trajectory.

“The UK and many other Western European nations are stuck in a low-growth trap. It’s essential to our future prosperity that we understand the root causes of this problem and what we can do to fix it – this is why the work of the Growth Commission is so important if we want to turn this around.”

Lucy’s corporate spinning and campaigning background indicates an intention to broaden the conversation of pro-growth economics beyond SW1 and engage a much wider range of businesses, thinkers and ordinary people in this vital national endeavour. The growth advocates need to win the argument more broadly. Currently it is just the concern of a Tory faction and a few broadsheet columnists.