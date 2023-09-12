Guido reported in July that Eco-Loon entrepreneur and top Just Stop Oil donor Dale Vince was launching an green airline whose “EcoJets” will actually run off plain old filthy jet fuel. Guido can reveal that Vince’s Ecotricity, “Britain’s greenest energy company,” isn’t much better.

Ecotricity, which along with its sister companies has received over £100m in subsidies since 2002, claims that their “green gasmills” will produce clean energy from grass cuttings because burnt gas “will be reabsorbed when the grass grows back.” The only problem is, they don’t currently exist.

Ecotricity, admits that, “currently, about 1% of the gas we supply comes from other green gas mills, and the rest is natural gas. The residual carbon emissions from our fossil fuel gas are offset by investing in carbon reduction schemes around the world to carbon neutralise all the gas we supply.” Quelle surprise…

The only problem is, when Guido spoke to Vince’s beneficiary Just Stop Oil about carbon offsetting, they supplied a starkly different view. When a company claims their offset natural gas is green, “they’re lying.” The orange warriors’ spokesman agreed that there are “no offsetting projects that nullify the environmental cost of selling natural gas.” That means that the £65m Ecotricity made from the sale of gas in 2022 is “dirty money”…

In fact, Guido was told categorically that “the only way is an immediate transition to renewable energy” and that the UK needs to abandon “archaic technology from the 20th century.” Like Vince’s natural gas…

When natural gas is offset using various schemes in the third world, such as Ecotricity’s in Indonesia and the Ivory Coast, Just Stop Oil helpfully commented that there is “no guarantee that they take carbon out of the atmosphere,” and that trees that are planted “all fucking die.” Well put…

Presumably the eco warriors will return the funds they’ve received from their sham green benefactor. Now that they’ve torn his green credentials to shreds…