WATCH: Lindsay Hoyle Responds to Reports of Parliament’s Chinese Spy

Lindsay Hoyle opened Commons proceedings today with a statement on allegations of espionage from within Parliament. Lindsay confirmed that reports were being investigated and that “the extremely small number of people who needed to know were immediately briefed on a strictly confidential basis”. Hoyle then dissuaded MPs from using parliamentary debate to comment on the police investigations:

“I would remind all members of the importance of not discussing security issues on the floor of the House. That is particularly important in this case, where commenting on identities of those alleged to be involved, engaging in speculation about the case or discussing the details runs a serious risk of prejudicing any future prosecutions.”

All eyes now on Dowden’s Statement…