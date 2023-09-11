Robert Peston Performs With Ed Balls at North London Street Party

Robert Peston made the most of the scorching temperatures this weekend to perform at the most North London street party imaginable. As the front man of the ‘Centrist Dads’ band, Peston channelled his inner Johnny Rotten in a performance of the Sex Pistols’ “Anarchy in the UK”. He was backed up by BBC host John Wilson, with none other than Ed Balls on drums. They absolutely murdered “One Way or Another” by Blondie:

The crowd at Dartmouth Park on Sunday included Ed Miliband, who was possibly excluded from the band on ideological grounds.

Peston’s dancing hasn’t come far in the past two years…