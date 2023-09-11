Recent YouGov polling has blown the London Mayoral race wide open. What was once seen as a foregone conclusion for Sadiq is now anyone’s game: if Jezza gives it a go, YouGov say he’ll get at least 15% of the vote, denying Khan a third term. While Corbyn hasn’t yet committed to a run, Guido thinks London needs strong leadership, and a voice for underrepresented communities. Someone with the skills and experience necessary to revive the city. Jeremy Corbyn is the perfect person to ensure Susan Hall does that, so for that reason Guido is relaunching #Tories4Corbyn.

This is not the first time Guido has thrown his full support behind Jeremy’s campaign. We did the same in 2015, with great success. We even held a victory party…

Do your duty, Jeremy. Guido will back you again…