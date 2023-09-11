With talk of espionage running through Westminster, eyebrows may be raised by the fact that the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Metaverse and Web 3.0, run by Baroness Uddin and Simon Fell, is administered by a Chinese front organisation called the UK International Innovation Center (UKIIC).

The UKIIC acts as the secretariat for the APPG, speaking at its meetings and organising events in Parliament. It states its aims as “providing constructive advice to its China headquarters under the mission of contributing to the country” and “upgrading China’s Soft power and international influence.” It claims to be in an “innovation alliance” with Huawei and works with the University of Reading’s Henley Business School and Huawei Institute of Information and Network Technology. For Huawei, as one door closes another opens…

The organisation recently received a delegation from Hangzhou in China “to explore cooperation in technology innovation between China and the UK” which included CCP officer He Xianzhong, as part of which they signed a “framework agreement” to establish a strategic cooperation relationship and agreed on a follow-up plan for in-depth cooperation. For “soft power influence” read “lobbying” …