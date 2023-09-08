Rowley Looks to Escape Oversight of Greater London Authority

A London-wide manhunt is currently underway for a terror suspect, and Met Commissioner Mark Rowley took it as the perfect opportunity to admit plans to dodge scrutiny from elected representatives. Speaking to the Greater London Authority, Rowley said “I do question the amount of these appearances”, referring to their regular Q&A sessions. Rowley’s excuse is that his time for scrutiny will be taken up by for the new policing board – comprised of Sadiq and his bureaucratic appointees. The commissioner said:

“I do question the amount of these appearances, in terms of the Q&A sessions… and so we’re going to need to look at that balance as we see the final details of the frequency of meetings et cetera. But it may well mean end up in fewer of these appearances from myself and the senior team”

He’s looking for a get out jail free card…

In response, one Senior London assembly member didn’t hold back:

“Democratic oversight of the Met Police died before our eyes… Senior Met officers have been scrutinised every fortnight of the year by the Assembly with a monthly public meeting with the Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner. My confidence in the Met, like many Londoners, has died.”

Careful. Wouldn’t want to give the Met another case of “threatening and abusive words” to investigate.