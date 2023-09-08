It’s all kicking off up in Ashton. Locals are fuming after photos emerged of Angela Rayner’s Mirror-sponsored battle bus parked directly on double yellow lines. Parking on double-yellows usually nets you a fixed-penalty notice…

According to the traffic warden on duty, who took to a private Facebook group today to defend herself, the vehicle was moved to a loading bay whilst management “confirmed what was happening“. She said she was “unsure” if Rayner had been fined…

Guido’s old enough to remember when both Starmer and Rayner considered FPNs resignation offences. Guido has approached Labour for comment…