New Poll Shows Corbyn Handing London Mayoralty to Tories mdi-fullscreen

Dramatic new polling for Times Radio by Redfield and Wilton Strategies shows Jeremy Corbyn could hand the London mayoralty to Susan Hall and the Conservatives, with Sadiq Khan taking 25% of the vote to Hall’s 30%, and the former Labour leader coming third on 15% if he stands as an independent candidate next year. Something he hasn’t yet ruled out…

More than 21% of voters who backed Khan last time say they’d now vote for Corbyn. Next year’s mayoral election is the first to be held under the first-past-the-post system, so there are no second preference votes. Corbyn would eat in Khan’s support and deny him a third term. 

Even more surprising is the state of play for the Tories even without Jeremy’s assistance. The same poll shows Khan on 33% and Hall on 32% when Corbyn isn’t included. A massive boost for Hall’s candidacy. You’d think Rishi would at least have tweeted “congratulations” when she won the selection…
