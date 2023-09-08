Dramatic new polling for Times Radio by Redfield and Wilton Strategies shows Jeremy Corbyn could hand the London mayoralty to Susan Hall and the Conservatives, with Sadiq Khan taking 25% of the vote to Hall’s 30%, and the former Labour leader coming third on 15% if he stands as an independent candidate next year. Something he hasn’t yet ruled out…

More than 21% of voters who backed Khan last time say they’d now vote for Corbyn. Next year’s mayoral election is the first to be held under the first-past-the-post system, so there are no second preference votes. Corbyn would eat in Khan’s support and deny him a third term.

Even more surprising is the state of play for the Tories even without Jeremy’s assistance. The same poll shows Khan on 33% and Hall on 32% when Corbyn isn’t included. A massive boost for Hall’s candidacy. You’d think Rishi would at least have tweeted “congratulations” when she won the selection…