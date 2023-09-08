Whilst 146 schools continue to have teaching disrupted by crumbling concrete, the crisis is also beginning to open some cracks in the Labour Party. Naturally, the national party is going in on the Tories with a sledgehammer – at PMQs Starmer charged against the “dangerous” concrete making schools unsafe, whilst Bridget Phillipson lambasted the “risks” posed by the “crumbling concrete”. It’s a shame their concrete line isn’t being reinforced in Wales…

With their own RAAC-affected schools to deal with, Welsh Labour hasn’t been so keen to fall in behind Starmer. Speaking to Radio Wales Breakfast, Drakeford downplayed the dangers of the concrete which he said “is not by itself a source of danger”. He went on: