Over half of the civil servants in the Department for Education (DfE) didn’t bother coming into the office as Britain’s schools crumbled. DfE Office occupancy was at 51% last week – down from 55% at the start of the month. Even a £34 million refurbishment can’t lure work-shy civil servants to get back to the office…

Crumbling concrete and a small boats crisis hasn’t stopped civil servants enjoying the summer sun, as overall office occupancy was at 49.9% last week – down 4% on the start of the month. The agency HQ consistently ranked bottom of the list, with under a third of workers in the office is… HMRC.