After six months of Carol Vorderman’s targeted campaign against Greg Hands and his involvement with PPE contracts, she has retracted her accusations. She tweeted today:

“I’m happy to accept Mr Hands’ assurance that his role in the process was simply to refer the approach to the JACT, and that there was no impropriety on his part.”

She has since deleted 22 defamatory tweets suggesting Hands had a pivotal role in granting a £25.8 million COVID-19 healthcare contract to Luxe Lifestyle in 2020. It’s unsurprising Hands took the gloves off for this one.

Hands welcomed Vorderman setting the record straight, however he was quick to note that this was no trivial matter, tweeting:

“The truth does matter….These tweets were defamatory and damaging. An apology would help too.”

The truth does matter.



After her 6-month campaign against me, I welcome @Carolvorders today deleting 22 tweets & setting the record straight that I had no involvement in the awarding of any PPE contracts



These tweets were defamatory and damaging.



An apology would help too https://t.co/ORjiXrkAcH — Greg Hands (@GregHands) September 7, 2023

Next time Vorderman should do her due diligence before launching an attack campaign…