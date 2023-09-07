The UK is rejoining the European Union’s £85 billion scientific research programme, Horizon Europe. Something that remainers claimed would be impossible outside the EU. Rishi Sunak announced the “bespoke” new deal this morning, which also includes an association with Copernicus – the EU’s Earth observation programme. Under the agreement, the government won’t pay anything for the years it’s been excluded from the programme. There is also a clawback clause, which will provide compensation should British scientists receive proportionally less funding. The Prime Minister said:

“We have delivered a deal that enables UK scientists to confidently take part in the world’s largest research collaboration programme – Horizon Europe. We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities, and also the right deal for British taxpayers.”

Following the Windsor Framework, it’s yet further evidence of Rishi using an improved relationship with Brussels to return the UK into EU deals that are in our mutual interests. Guido won’t be surprised to see a rational solution to scheduled automative sector tariffs found…