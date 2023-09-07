Penny Slams Blame-Shifting Excuses of “Sad, Spent” Scot Nats

Penny had all summer to prepare for the latest instalment of her ritual SNP roasts, and she didn’t disappoint. In today’s business questions, Mordaunt listed some of the SNP’s – many – failings, including Glasgow’s rat infestations and their latest police probe, before launching a scathing attack on a culture of blame-shifting. She continued:

“A former colleague of hers even, this summer, tried to put the blame on agents of a foreign power infiltrating the SNP and taking all these terrible decisions. The SNP is never short of a grievance, but it is now running out of excuses. I look forward to next week, what those excuses might be: The execution of Mary Queen of Scots? The Highland Clearances? The Hundred Years War? The grotesque chaos and appalling public services her constituents are suffering from, and the rest of the Scottish people, are entirely down to the SNP alone. They are a sad, spent force”.