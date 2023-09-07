The Labour Party received more funding than the Conservatives in Q2 of 2023 – even with CCHQ bringing in £5,000,000 from Frank Hester. Labour raked in £10,510,260, 4% more than the Conservatives on £10,510,260. However, it isn’t all bad for CCHQ, excluding public funds (which disproportionately benefit the opposition), the Tories retain their top spot by some £2,000,000. Labour’s biggest donors were Lord Sainsbury (£3,000,000) and Gary Lubner (£2,200,000) whilst the Tories also got a million pound boost from hedge fund boss Alan Howard. No sign of Dale Vince, this quarter.

The overall total of political donations this quarter was £24,438,482. Almost double the figure from the same period last year. We’re entering an election year…