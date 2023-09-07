After six months of wrangling and intrigue, it looked like there might finally be a resolution to the selection in the plum Tory seat of Chester South and Eddisbury. Late last week, the selection candidate met and agreed a final shortlist – comprised of Adam Wordsworth, Sanjoy Sen and chicken-running Kieran Mullan. One local source told Guido people were “coalescing around” “well known, strong local candidate” Wordsworth.

Of course, Mullan once again saw the writing on the wall and got CCHQ to lend him a hand. After Wordsworth sent out letters to members describing the current Crewe MP as being “parachuted in”, Mullan complained to the party. The Tories acted quickly to have the local favourite kicked out of the contest – and even off the approved candidates list. The selection vote, due for Friday, has been paused pending an investigation…

Local activists are “furious”. After Eddisbury’s previous experience with Antoinette Sandbach, there is a perception that the seat is again being stitched up for the preferred party candidate. Local activists are aggrieved at Wordsworth’s ousting and have little faith that a fair and democratic contest will be allowed by CCHQ. This is exacerbated by the sense of a double standard. Mullan has also contacted activists, the same crime which saw Wordsworth removed from the contest. As one member put it to Guido “I don’t know how he got my number, I don’t know how he got my address”. Local sources say Greg’s Hands are all over the stitch-up. It wouldn’t be the first time…