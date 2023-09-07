IPSO has finally responded to Dale Vince’s complaint this May that The Sun had somehow breached the Editors’ Code of Practice with an article headlined “ECO STOOGE Sir Keir Starmer held secret talks with Just Stop Oil donor days before revealing plan to bin new oil licences”. The Just Stop Oil-backing millionaire actually took the time to complain the use of just one word: He denied that the meeting was “secret”…

After a protracted back and forth – The Sun refused to back down, insisting the article wasn’t inaccurate, and the discussions were not publicly known – IPSO’s Complaints Committee “did not make a determination” as to who was right. Instead, “as a gesture of goodwill“, The Sun have removed the word “secret“, and kept everything else in the story exactly the same. He’s still described as an ECO STOOGE. Apparently Vince has decided not to take things further, and the removal of “secret“, even from the article’s web link, is good enough. This took about three months of investigations. And people complain these Just Stop Oil loons have too much time on their hands…

Read the ruling here…