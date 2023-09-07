Chris Pincher has written to Jeremy Hunt to formally resign as the MP for Tamworth. It follows the Independent Expert Panel throwing out Pincher’s suspension appeal, which meant he was already set for an 8-week exclusion that would have guaranteed a recall petition anyway. He told GB News’s Christopher Hope:

“I have said already that I will not stand at the next General Election. However, following the Independent Expert Panel’s decision I wanted to talk to my office team and family. I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons. Tamworth is a wonderful place and it has been an honour to represent its people. I shall make no further comment at this time.”

Tamworth is, in theory, a Conservative safe seat. UK Polling Report still projects a Tory win, although Labour will fight tooth-and-nail…