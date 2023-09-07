It appears that Birmingham City Council’s “effective bankruptcy” came at an unfortunate time for the Council’s Labour leader John Cotton. According to reports, Cotton was in the Big Apple celebrating his 50th birthday at the time the Council admitted it had ran out of money. Just as the local authority issued a section 114 notice…

Cotton was not able to make the Cabinet Office meeting on Tuesday, though he did manage to make a Zoom call with BBC West Midlands later on. His background – for some reason – was completely blurred out. Look at the (Empire) state of this…

Obviously John didn’t expect anyone to Cotton on…