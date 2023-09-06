Sunak Blasts Labour for Bankrupting Birmingham Council

Sir Keir failed to capitalise on the Conservatives’ concrete chaos, as the Commons endured a lacklustre PMQs today. One glimmer of entertainment came as Sunak slammed Labour’s record in London and Birmingham:

“They’re charging hard working people with ULEZ, now we’re hearing about how Labour in Birmingham are failing hard-working people. Losing control of taxpayers’ money and driving their finances into the ground. They’ve bankrupted Birmingham we can’t let them bankrupt Britain.”

It’s hardly box-office stuff…