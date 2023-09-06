A whole year has passed since Labour suspended former Chief Whip Nick Brown without a public explanation. Since then, while continuing to collect his £86,584 salary, the party has kept schtum on the nature of the complaint brought him down. An internal investigation was launched, as always, and it’s been kicked into the long grass. Today a Labour spokesperson simply said:

“I’d have to check on that and come back to you. I don’t know what the details are on that I’m afraid…”

A full year to investigate a ‘serious complaint’ with no further updates, and no further action.

Nick isn’t the only figure who’s had their file kicked into the long grass by Labour’s complaints department: in two days, it will have been eighteen months since the party began investigating John Bercow. In the time of that investigation, Neil Coyle regained the whip and Rupa Huq first lost it, then had it restored. It’s almost like the party doesn’t want a resolution…