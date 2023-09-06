The Lobby’s political winds have shifted in Labour’s direction, and it seems to have breathed new life into their attack team. Labour’s social media presence has been increasingly assured in recent days as they’ve launched slick videos, parodies of government graphics and over 200 Facebook ads. Wasn’t it the Tories who were meant to be entering their campaign mode?

Since yesterday, the party has launched a sweeping Facebook offensive, they’ve so far tested 233 ads including two well-produced videos (also available to view on Twitter) and a graphic telling the Tories to “come clean about crumbling schools”. One video features Gillian Keegan’s hot mic outburst, whilst another features an anti-Rishi attack line that Guido’s noticed elsewhere recently: “he’s not on your side”. It’s easy to see why they’re going for this attack when just 17% of voters think Sunak is “in touch” with their priorities…

Labour’s Twitter X profile has also been increasingly active recently – with some of their content even carrying some entertainment value. The party has been enjoying the anniversary of the Liz Truss government, whilst they’ve also seen success parodying recent government comms.

Not all of Labour’s latest efforts have come off so polished. As the review for one new video goes: “the remake of Ocean’s Eleven looks a bit pants”….