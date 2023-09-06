Chris Bryant’s having a good week. The former Chair of the Standards Committee is back with a new job on Labour’s front bench, on the same day the latest publication of the register of interests reveals he also raked in a whopping £20,800 from Bloomsbury Publishing for recording his new audiobook. With all these employment opportunities, Guido was surprised to see Chris managed to find the time to appear on Politics Live this morning. And the cause Bryant chose to champion… banning additional jobs for MPs.

Bryant wasn’t alone in making the most of political perks. Rachel Reeves enjoyed the summer in a holiday home stay worth £1,400, as Keir Starmer took a £2,142 hospitality ticket to the football. Penny Mordaunt also jetted off on a £2,300 trip to watch horse-racing in Qatar. And they say our politicians are out of touch.

One year on from Truss’s acceptance speech, it seems she isn’t doing too badly for herself. She received £32,000 for a speaking engagement last month. Meanwhile, Rishi reverted to type with a £15,026.45 helicopter ride to a political event. How’s he gonna spin this…