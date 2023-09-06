Chris Bryant has rejoined the Labour front bench after seven years out in the cold, with Sir Keir this morning appointing him Shadow Minister for Creative Industries and Digital across both DCMS and the Science Department. This of course means the Standards Committee will need a new Chair. Some big shoes to fill for whoever steps up: after all, Bryant has even written a whole book about standards in Parliament. Still nothing on whether he’ll apologise to Farage for claiming he’d taken £500,000 from Russia…

The appointment is also bit of a surprise. Just a few months ago, Sir Chris applied for a £105,000-a-year job at Oxford University, and it was presumed he was standing down in 2024. Perhaps a front bench offer will encourage him to stick around a bit longer…