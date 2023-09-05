The latest Conservative Home Cabinet League Table is bad news for Rishi Sunak. In just a month, his volatile rating has dropped by 20 points back into the red at -3.8. He was mid-table in August. A wasted recess hasn’t gone unnoticed by Tories…

Now that membership darling Ben Wallace has resigned, the gold medal this month goes to Kemi Badenoch on 59%. That’s significantly lower than Wallace’s 76.8% last month, and 22 Ministers in total come in below 20 points. Paul Goodman points out there were only 700 responses to their survey, which is unusually low. Tory members aren’t angry, they’re just apathetic…