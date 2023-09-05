Schools Minister Blames Sunak for Failing to Rebuild Crumbling Schools

Nick Gibb accidentally added more pressure to the PM during an interview with Kay Burley this morning, effectively admitting that Rishi refused to fund the rebuilding of more schools as Chancellor. Speaking on Sky News, the long-standing Education Minister revealed that then-Chancellor Rishi had rejected a request to rebuild 200 schools a year back in 2021. Gibb conceded that, although the department had “put in a bid for 200″ schools to be rebuilt, “what Rishi agreed to was to continue the rebuilding programme at 50 a year”. The second day of term isn’t getting off to a good start.