The date has finally been set for the Mid Bedfordshire by-election, now due on 19th October. Despite much speculation, and the best efforts of the LibDems, this means the contest will fall well after Tory Party Conference – which finishes on the 4th. Polling analysis suggests the contest is set to be close, so Rishi will be relieved to see one potential headache has been avoided. It’s yet another stroke of luck for the Tories hopes of a Nadine-free conference, after her book’s publication date was also delayed…