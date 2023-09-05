Gillian Keegan Smiles Through the Pain Defending Holiday in Spain and Hot Mic Moment

Gillian Keegan launched a bold defence of her record during a testy interview with Sophy Ridge last night. Speaking on the debut of Sky News’ Politics Hub programme, Keegan was first left squirming as Ridge played back her hot mic moment to her in the studio. Although Gillian put on a smile, she hardly looked impressed…

The pair then discussed the numerous controversies swirling around the Education Secretary and her department. Keegan first made the unconvincing assertion that “I wasn’t talking about me” in her off-guard outburst. She then tried to claim “there was no complacency” on display in the clip, adding “it was the journalist” that got her back up. Gillian’s next tactic was to shift the blame over crumbling concrete. She argued the Department for Education is “not the responsible body for schools”.

Cue another robust exchange after Ridge asked Keegan if holidaying in Spain whilst school roofs caved-in was a mistake:

GK: Well when I went on holiday- I mean to be honest for the whole of summer um obviously I had to sort out industrial action then I had to do the A-levels, then I had to do the GCSE’s. So the first time I could go on holiday was then. SR: So we should feel sorry for you? GK: Not at all. I don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for me and I’m certainly not getting that vibe for you… I’ve always worked remotely. Nearly 50 years before I got elected as an MP, I always worked remotely. SR: Don’t tell Jacob Rees-Mogg GK: I said if it looks like we’re gonna make a decision… if it looks like we will do that then I’ll just come back. And I came back straight away – well, actually I came back straight away but I had to wait a day because of the air traffic controls.

Co-conspirators won’t be surprised to learn that Guido isn’t convinced by Keegan’s “I’ve always worked remotely” defence. Who can blame government workers for working from the beach when the Education Secretary is doing the same…