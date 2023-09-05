Natalie McGarry, a former SNP MP convicted on a 20-month sentence for embezzling £25,000 from pro-independence groups, has coughed up just £66.36 – despite benefitting £55,000 from general criminal conduct. Fiscal depute Brian Duffy said that was “the only amount available to Miss McGarry towards the confiscation order.” Admittedly her lawyer did warn the court back in March that amount of cash she could hand over was “essentially nil”…

Her defence said today that while she still maintains her innocence, she will hand over the enormous fine within a month: