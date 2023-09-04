The big pieces of the shadow cabinet reshuffle are in place. Junior ministerial roles will be announced later this afternoon, although it’s already clear this is a consolidation of Starmer’s power. Allies like Shabana Mahmood have been rewarded with big new roles, and there are now (as the Tories are keen to point out) five former Blair-era SpAds in the new team, including a returning Liz Kendall. Rayner has been placated with a departmental brief, which stopped her kicking off and walking out with a dozen new titles. She’s also the Shadow Deputy Prime Minister now, which she’s more than pleased with…

There are some surprises: Steve Reed taking Jim McMahon’s old brief as Shadow DEFRA secretary has turned some heads. He’s an attack dog who’s raised his profile shadowing the Justice Department; moving him to the environment brief is seen as a conscious effort to get on the front foot over stories like sewage discharges. McMahon wasn’t cutting it, so Reed is expected to be punchy…

The big loser is Lisa Nandy, who has been demoted once again to Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development. She was Shadow Foreign Secretary just two years ago. She’s regarded as a strong media performer, so to get shifted downwards once again – largely to make room for Rayner in her old Levelling Up job – won’t have gone down well. Publicly, her team are briefing out some positive spin, saying “Lisa is a team player and looks forward to getting stuck into the new role.” Playing the long game in the hopes of climbing back up the ladder later…

Here’s the full list of appointments:

Sir Keir Starmer: Leader of the Opposition

Angela Rayner: Shadow deputy prime minister and shadow levelling up secretary

Rachel Reeves: Shadow chancellor

Bridget Phillipson: Shadow education secretary

Yvette Cooper: Shadow home secretary

Wes Streeting: Shadow health secretary

Ed Miliband: Shadow energy security and net zero secretary

David Lammy: Shadow foreign secretary

Pat McFadden: Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and National Campaign Coordinator

Nick Thomas-Symonds: Shadow minister without portfolio

Jonathan Ashworth: Shadow paymaster general

Shabana Mahmood: Shadow justice secretary

Jonathan Reynolds: Shadow business and trade secretary

Liz Kendall: Shadow work and pensions secretary

John Healey: Shadow defence secretary

Louise Haigh: Shadow transport secretary

Thangam Debbonaire: Shadow culture secretary

Anneliese Dodds: Shadow women and equalities minister and Labour chair

Steve Reed: Shadow environment secretary

Peter Kyle: Shadow science secretary

Hilary Benn: Shadow Northern Ireland secretary

Ian Murray: Shadow Scottish secretary

Jo Stevens: Shadow Welsh secretary

Emily Thornberry: Shadow attorney general

Lisa Nandy: Shadow cabinet minister for international development

Darren Jones: Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury

Ellie Reeves: Deputy national campaign coordinator

Lucy Powell: Shadow Commons leader

Alan Campbell: Labour chief whip (Commons)

Angela Smith: Shadow leader of the House of Lords

Roy Kennedy: Labour chief whip (Lords)