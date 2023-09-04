The big pieces of the shadow cabinet reshuffle are in place. Junior ministerial roles will be announced later this afternoon, although it’s already clear this is a consolidation of Starmer’s power. Allies like Shabana Mahmood have been rewarded with big new roles, and there are now (as the Tories are keen to point out) five former Blair-era SpAds in the new team, including a returning Liz Kendall. Rayner has been placated with a departmental brief, which stopped her kicking off and walking out with a dozen new titles. She’s also the Shadow Deputy Prime Minister now, which she’s more than pleased with…
There are some surprises: Steve Reed taking Jim McMahon’s old brief as Shadow DEFRA secretary has turned some heads. He’s an attack dog who’s raised his profile shadowing the Justice Department; moving him to the environment brief is seen as a conscious effort to get on the front foot over stories like sewage discharges. McMahon wasn’t cutting it, so Reed is expected to be punchy…
The big loser is Lisa Nandy, who has been demoted once again to Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development. She was Shadow Foreign Secretary just two years ago. She’s regarded as a strong media performer, so to get shifted downwards once again – largely to make room for Rayner in her old Levelling Up job – won’t have gone down well. Publicly, her team are briefing out some positive spin, saying “Lisa is a team player and looks forward to getting stuck into the new role.” Playing the long game in the hopes of climbing back up the ladder later…
Here’s the full list of appointments:
Sir Keir Starmer: Leader of the Opposition
Angela Rayner: Shadow deputy prime minister and shadow levelling up secretary
Rachel Reeves: Shadow chancellor
Bridget Phillipson: Shadow education secretary
Yvette Cooper: Shadow home secretary
Wes Streeting: Shadow health secretary
Ed Miliband: Shadow energy security and net zero secretary
David Lammy: Shadow foreign secretary
Pat McFadden: Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and National Campaign Coordinator
Nick Thomas-Symonds: Shadow minister without portfolio
Jonathan Ashworth: Shadow paymaster general
Shabana Mahmood: Shadow justice secretary
Jonathan Reynolds: Shadow business and trade secretary
Liz Kendall: Shadow work and pensions secretary
John Healey: Shadow defence secretary
Louise Haigh: Shadow transport secretary
Thangam Debbonaire: Shadow culture secretary
Anneliese Dodds: Shadow women and equalities minister and Labour chair
Steve Reed: Shadow environment secretary
Peter Kyle: Shadow science secretary
Hilary Benn: Shadow Northern Ireland secretary
Ian Murray: Shadow Scottish secretary
Jo Stevens: Shadow Welsh secretary
Emily Thornberry: Shadow attorney general
Lisa Nandy: Shadow cabinet minister for international development
Darren Jones: Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury
Ellie Reeves: Deputy national campaign coordinator
Lucy Powell: Shadow Commons leader
Alan Campbell: Labour chief whip (Commons)
Angela Smith: Shadow leader of the House of Lords
Roy Kennedy: Labour chief whip (Lords)