Not content with slacking off from the comfort of their remote offices, local government fat cats have taken their remote “working” abroad. The Daily Mail today shared damning evidence, compiled by the TaxPayers’ Alliance, showing that Town Hall chiefs across the country are ‘working from the beach’. The report revealed that 708 pen-pushers have been doing their tasks from abroad in the last year, swapping from sofa to sun in warmer climates as far afield as Brazil, Spain and Croatia. The councils claim this will convince workers to stay. As if the six figure salaries weren’t doing that already…