Gillian Keegan Caught Bragging About Doing a “F***ing Great Job” As Others “Sat on Their A***es” in Hot Mic Moment

Gillian Keegan let her guard down at the end of an interview today. With language that could land her a detention, the Education Secretary let her frustration be known as she questioned why she wasn’t receiving the thanks she feels entitled to. She asked:

“Does anyone ever say for you know what you’ve done a f***ing good job because everyone else has sat on their a*** and done nothing. No signs of that, no?”

Like Britain’s schools, Gillian seems to be crumbling under pressure…

UPDATE: Keegan apologises for her “choice language“…