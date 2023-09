Once again, channel crossings have set a new record. On Saturday, 872 migrants were detected crossing the channel – more than any other day in 2023. More migrants made the crossing on Saturday than in the entire month of March.

Rishi’s pledge to “stop the boats” is now in choppy waters after the month of August set another record for the most crossings of any month of the year. You don’t need A-level maths to work out that September isn’t looking good either…