The morning after Rishi’s Chief of Staff told aides to quit if they don’t believe the Tories can win, Amber de Botton has announced she’s quitting as Rishi’s Director of Communications:

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Prime Minister’s Director of Communications but I have decided it is the right time to move on. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Prime Minister for his support and his leadership… The team he has built around him is dedicated and focused because those are the qualities he inspires. I also want to thank my colleagues – Number 10 is a demanding and high pressure place to work – yet the professionalism and talent they display every day is exceptional.”

Rishi responds:

“I would like to thank Amber for all her hard work over the past year. She brought with her top-level journalistic and management experience that has been invaluable.”

The spin is she’s leaving on “amicable” terms – Guido was briefed this morning that Amber was on “compassionate leave”. Guido had heard a different rumour…