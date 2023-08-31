Labour’s National Executive Committee has suspended the Leicester East Constituency Labour Party. The decision was shared in the early hours of the morning, following “concerns” over the local party’s operation. The action is intended to ensure the CLP can “run in line with the party’s rules and procedures and can operate fully, inclusively and democratically.” As a result, all branch meetings will cease until further notice and all CLP officers have been removed of their posts pending investigation. Co-conspirators won’t need reminding that Leicester East is home to Labour Independent MP Claudia Webbe, and a certain Keith Vaz remains heavily involved with local politics. That’s one less party for Vaz.