Labour Suspends Keith Vaz’s Constituency Labour Party mdi-fullscreen

Labour’s National Executive Committee has suspended the Leicester East Constituency Labour Party. The decision was shared in the early hours of the morning, following “concerns” over the local party’s operation. The action is intended to ensure the CLP can “run in line with the party’s rules and procedures and can operate fully, inclusively and democratically.” As a result, all branch meetings will cease until further notice and all CLP officers have been removed of their posts pending investigation. Co-conspirators won’t need reminding that Leicester East is home to Labour Independent MP Claudia Webbe, and a certain Keith Vaz remains heavily involved with local politics. That’s one less party for Vaz.
mdi-tag-outline LOLabour
mdi-account-multiple-outline Claudia Webbe Keith Vaz
mdi-timer August 31 2023 @ 10:20 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments