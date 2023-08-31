Charlie Mullins, founder of Pimlico Plumbers and remainer odd-jobber, has been suspended from Twitter/X for claiming “it’s time to dump the Muslim mayor” and that “someone should kill” Sadiq Khan for the ULEZ expansion. The tweets were shared consecutively over the weekend, with Mullins today entering damage control mode after calling for the death of a high profile politician.

He told TalkTV today:

“I unreservedly apologise and withdraw my remarks. I went too far. Twitter/X is right to take the action it did.”

When Mullins isn’t busy encouraging Londoners to murder their mayor, he can be seen driving around in a £450,000 Rolls-Royce with knock-off number plates and throwing money down the toilet with donations to the LibDems. Proof money can’t buy taste. A busted flush…