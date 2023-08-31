Ben Wallace has resigned this morning as Defence Secretary. He submitted his resignation letter to Downing Street minutes ago:

“I genuinely believe that over the next decade the world will get more insecure and more unstable. We both share the belief that now is the time to invest. Ever since I joined the Army I have dedicated myself to serving my country. That dedication however comes at a personal toll to me and my family. After much reflection, I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down. I won my seat in 2005 and after so many years it is time for me to invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities.”

Read the full letter, and Rishi’s response, below: