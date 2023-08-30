As if Nicola Sturgeon couldn’t do enough damage to SNP party finances, leaked documents reveal her resignation, and the race to pick her successor, cost a whopping £160,000. The six-figure expense, “none of which was budgeted for”, was detailed in leaked minutes of this weekend’s SNP national council meeting in Perth, revealed by Wings Over Scotland. That’s one expensive online ballot…

The SNP’s money problems don’t end there, as treasurer Stuart McDonald also admitted “membership income has been hit by the overall fall in membership numbers”. This all comes just days after Electoral Commission accounts showed the SNP running a deficit of over £800,000. However, the SNP have things in hand. The minutes also reveal the party is working to “recruit a part time qualified accountant”. That’ll do it.