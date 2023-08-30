Rishi: Police Should Focus on Catching Criminals, Not Taking the Knee

It’s Crime Week according to the government grid, so Rishi is talking tough on catching thugs and keeping them behind bars. Already the government have announced new laws to force convicts to show up to their sentencing hearings in-person, and now he’s calling on the police to focus on the “bread and butter” issues like theft, rather than woke distractions like taking the knee. He told GB News‘ Chopper:

“I think what officers and police everywhere should be focussing on is on tackling crime. That’s what the public expect and what I expect from the police. And I’ve been talking to police officers here today, that’s what they’re keen to deliver. And that’s why one of the things we’ve done recently is agree with the police that they will follow up all reasonable lines of enquiry when thefts happen.”

Several Guido reporters have had their laptops stolen, provided the police with exact GPS details of their device’s location, only to be told no further action would be taken. Talk is cheap…