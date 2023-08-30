Whilst James Cleverly is out in Beijing defending his diplomatic efforts to the media and China hawks alike, Alicia Kearns has joined those calling for the government to take a tougher line on Taiwan. Speaking to Times Radio, the chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee said:

“I absolutely think he should go to Taiwan. And our report today calls for more cooperation with Taiwan, because working with Taiwan, standing by their right to self-determination and the rule of law, that is not a threat to the Chinese Communist Party… I visited Taiwan back in December with my committee. The Chinese Communist Party were absolutely furious. But the reality is we cannot allow them to determine who we have relations with.”

Although Kearns stopped short of calling for Rishi to make the trip, Guido notes one former Prime Minister wasn’t cowed by the CCP…