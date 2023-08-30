ACoBA (Advisory Committee on Business Appointments) Chair Lord Pickles has written to Kwasi Kwarteng over his potential new role at green energy company FFI, warning the former Chancellor that his appointment as a paid ‘senior adviser’ poses “real and perceived risks” that it might “provide an unfair advantage” to the firm. Kwarteng met with FFI leaders while still in Ministerial office, although the Committee have decided his ability to offer an unfair advantage is limited… provided he accepts the following conditions:

a waiting period of 12 months from your last day in ministerial office;

you should not draw on (disclose or use for the benefit of yourself or the persons or organisations to which this advice refers) any privileged information available to you from your time in ministerial office;

for two years from your last day in ministerial office, you should not become personally involved in lobbying the UK government or its arms’ length bodies on behalf of Fortescue Future Industries (including parent companies, subsidiaries, partners and clients); nor should she make use, directly or indirectly, of her contacts in the government to influence policy, secure business/funding or otherwise unfairly advantage Fortescue Future Industries (including parent companies, subsidiaries, partners and clients);

for two years from your last day in ministerial office, you should not advise Fortescue Future Industries (including parent companies, subsidiaries, partners and clients) on the UK energy sector;

for two years from your last day in ministerial office, you should not have any engagement on behalf of Fortescue Future Industries (including parent companies, subsidiaries, partners and clients) with the UK government or its arm’s length bodies; and

for two years from your last day in ministerial service, you should not provide advice to Fortescue Future Industries (including parent companies, subsidiaries, partners and clients) on the terms of, or with regard to the subject matter of, a bid with, or contract relating directly to the work of the UK government or its arm’s length bodies.

Read the full letter below: