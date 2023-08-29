Guido hears we will soon get the make-or-break revamped TalkTV line up for the autumn. The latest whisper is the all-important morning show will be fronted by Jeremy Kyle and Nicola Thorp. A more misanthropic morning couple would be hard to find. Jeremy despairs at all things woke and Nicola detests the monarchy, men, Tories, high heels and Laurence Fox. She unfortunately has had a setback in her defamation case against Lozza…

Laurence Fox tweeted yesterday that “Nicola Thorp’s defamation case against me dismissed by the Court of Appeal! The other claims now progress to trial in November, where I will vindicate my reputation.” Fox appears on rival channel GB News, so it will be added rivalry to have the presenters litigating against each other. Spicy!

They’ll be up against the interchangeable screen couples on the BBC as well as Susannah Reid and Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain; it is a formula morning television viewers are used to and GB News uses it too. Guido wonders if the TalkTV strategy here is to have two presenters with differing views so that the viewers get to see some sparky interplay and polarised takes. Might even please Ofcom to see a politically balanced presenter line-up…