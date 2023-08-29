We’re not even done with August, and already it’s set the annual record as the month with the most Channel crossings. So far, 5,283 migrants were detected in the Channel this month, with three days of data still to be released. This makes August the worst month on record since Rishi pledged to stop the boats, beating the previous total of 3,299 by some 40%. The previous record was broken… last month.

This isn’t the only recent migration number which will upset maths-loving Rishi. August also saw the highest individual day of illegal migration, with 755 people detected just weeks ago – during his ‘small boats week’. Sunak doesn’t have long to turn the ship around.