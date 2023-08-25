Rosie Duffield has reported fellow Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle to the party’s chief whip after he told her he planned to attend a bin worker strike picket line in her Canterbury constituency. According to LabourList, Duffield “rais[ed] concerns” about Russell-Moyle’s visit after he contacted her about his plans in advance, as per parliamentary convention. While Duffield isn’t commenting on the exact nature of her complaint, the pair have history…

Earlier this year, Russell-Moyle shouted and jeered at Duffield during a Commons debate on gender identity, and later apologised for going overboard in “an emotional debate”. Last Sunday he appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour, where he claimed that Duffield had “supported people who have abused [him]“, and insisted things had gotten “too heated” – as though he wasn’t the one to explode in the Commons in the first place. Clearly there’s still no love lost between them…