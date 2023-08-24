Since 2012 Guido has been promoting the idea of the last Friday in August being one day of positive exchanges on Twitter / X. For one day we can take a break fron culture wars and political extremists generally being unpleasant. Nobody is immune from negativity; Guido has been a repeat offender. Wouldn’t it be pleasantly calming if, for at least one day tomorrow, we all tried to be nice and civil in our tweets? We can do this – just for one day…

In recent years a lot of mental health charities got involved and helped spread the message and a bit of civility in these polarised times. Twitter / X can be a place for the exchange of information, rather than the abuse of political opponents. Friday is #PositiveTwitterDay. Let’s try for one day to make Twitter a positive experience for everyone…

To tweet your support just click this link: #PositiveTwitterDay