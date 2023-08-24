Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg has slapped the PM on the wrist for “inadvertently” failing to declare his wife’s financial interests in childcare company Koru Kids, which stands to benefit from government support announced in Jeremy Hunt’s budget. According to Greenberg, Rishi was simply “confused” by the process, noting that while Sunak did not declare his wife’s shareholdings on his parliamentary register of MP interests, he did mention it on the separate register of ministerial interests. Easy mistake to make…

This might explain why Sunak first insisted any suggestion of impropriety was “incorrect” when Greenberg’s probe was announced… only to then row back and admit he “now understand[s]” and apologise “for these inadvertent errors.” Greenberg says he’s drawing a line under it:

“I formed the view that the failure to declare arose out of this confusion and was accordingly inadvertent on the part of Mr Sunak.”

This morning Downing Street said Rishi “takes seriously his responsibilities to register and declare all relevant interests.” When he understands them, at least…