The government’s latest immigration figures show work visas have risen by 65% since this time last year, with study visas also up by 34%. In total, there were 3,287,404 visas granted in the year ending June 2023, a 58% increase in just 12 months…

The data reveals:

“Work visas (including dependants) [are] up 208,295 (+63%) to 538,887

study visas (including dependants) [are] up 165,968 (+34%) to 657,208, including sponsored and short-term students”

A huge increase. Better build a few houses…